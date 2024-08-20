Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Prakash Bedapudi Sells 3,434 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LII traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.18. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $594.65. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Lennox International by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

