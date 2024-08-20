LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.1 %

LendingClub stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 106,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,179,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,463 shares of company stock worth $240,602. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

