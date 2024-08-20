LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 798,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.