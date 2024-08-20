Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

NYSE LEG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

