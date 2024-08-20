LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT) Insider Brenton Barnes Buys 8,000,000 Shares

LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT – Get Free Report) insider Brenton Barnes acquired 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($27,027.03).
LBT Innovations Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.00.
LBT Innovations Company Profile
