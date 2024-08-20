L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.35. 103,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

