Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $44.55

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.55, but opened at $46.98. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 181,964 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 over the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

