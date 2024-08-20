Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $208,063.52 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 139,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $796.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

