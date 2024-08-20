Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 79,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,770. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. Knife River’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

