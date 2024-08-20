Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of KLKNF stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.49.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

