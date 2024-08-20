Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
Shares of KLKNF stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.49.
About Klöckner & Co SE
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klöckner & Co SE
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.