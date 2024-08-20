Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

KE opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 96.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

