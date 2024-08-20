Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.59 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.78.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,036. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

