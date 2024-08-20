Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.63

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.63 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88.23 ($1.15), with a volume of 4483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.90 ($1.16).

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a €0.38 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,902.44%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

