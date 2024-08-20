Jupiter Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $68.45 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.8061797 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 492 active market(s) with $67,284,661.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

