Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.03

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 377169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

