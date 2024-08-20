Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Price Target Raised to £124 at Berenberg Bank

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($155.93) to £124 ($161.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Judges Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.88), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($151,664.50). Corporate insiders own 21.16% of the company’s stock.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
