Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Price Target Raised to £124 at Berenberg Bank

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($155.93) to £124 ($161.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LON:JDG traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £106.48 ($138.35). 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £106.67. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($94.85) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($159.17). The stock has a market cap of £706.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7,309.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.88), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($151,664.50). Corporate insiders own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

