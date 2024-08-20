JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 59,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 69,642 shares.The stock last traded at $64.10 and had previously closed at $64.10.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $747.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

