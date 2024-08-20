JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 1.32% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

