JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Overweight

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$17.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$18.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.29.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,583. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9811172 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

