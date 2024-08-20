JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.49. 42,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,826 shares of company stock valued at $693,369. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in WEX by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WEX by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in WEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

