JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $225.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.84. 46,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,179. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,243. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

