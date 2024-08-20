JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $55.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

