Joseph Flinn Sells 7,618 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hut 8 Price Performance

NASDAQ HUT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,200. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth $18,191,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at $17,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at $5,190,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

