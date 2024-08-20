Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Plans Dividend of $1.79 (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.7916 per share on Sunday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

