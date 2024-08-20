Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $427,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.60 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

