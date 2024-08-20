John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $36,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,442,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 228,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 102,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,493. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.