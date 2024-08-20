Jeffrey J. Cote Purchases 50,600 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 50,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $171,534.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,534. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 254,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,697. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $12.10.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 773.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 78,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 97.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 194.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

