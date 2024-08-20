JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $69.17 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

