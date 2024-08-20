iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 397,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,443. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

