iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,429 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

