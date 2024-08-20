iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lowered by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. 1,446,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,190. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

