iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,520. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

