iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,483,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average is $182.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.