iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lowered by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.38. 1,815,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,841. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

