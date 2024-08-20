iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 58,877 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

