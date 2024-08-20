iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,003. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $184.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

