iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EEM stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 766,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,027,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

