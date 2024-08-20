iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 704,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,681% from the previous session’s volume of 25,340 shares.The stock last traded at $72.75 and had previously closed at $73.09.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $869.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

