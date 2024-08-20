iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

