iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Stake Lessened by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

