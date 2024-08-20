iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.



NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.98. 161,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,001. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.



iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

