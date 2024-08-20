iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Raised by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ESGD stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 125,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.