iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.12. 275,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

