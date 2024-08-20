iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. 2,493,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,407. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

