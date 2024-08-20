iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,528. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

