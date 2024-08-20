iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.03

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 2913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 93,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

