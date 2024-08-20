io.net (IO) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $157.29 million and approximately $53.40 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get io.net alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.74176951 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $57,603,610.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for io.net Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for io.net and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.