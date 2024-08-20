Investors Buy Large Volume of Crown Call Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,616 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 268% compared to the typical volume of 1,254 call options.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,141. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

