Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Broadwind (BWEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2024 – Broadwind had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Broadwind had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Broadwind had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Broadwind was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – Broadwind was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2024 – Broadwind was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – Broadwind was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Broadwind Price Performance

BWEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 231,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Get Broadwind Inc alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadwind by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.