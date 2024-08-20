Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock remained flat at $69.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,471. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $69.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

